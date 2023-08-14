Vision is the last Avenger standing on the cover of the upcoming "Avengers #7." Marvel shared two new covers and details for a couple of new issues coming soon.

Right now, in the pages of Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s “Avengers,” fans are witnessing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes ascend towards an uncertain destiny.

Entangled in the grand machinations of Kang the Conqueror’s quest for the “Missing Moment,” the Avengers are facing off against an interdimensional group of villains called the Ashen Combine.

These deadly nihilists and their Impossible City headquarters represent only the first of the Tribulation Events, a series of large-scale disasters the Avengers will have to overcome to prove themselves worthy of a responsibility beyond measure!

When the dust settles on this epic battle, the Avengers will assume command of a new base of operations in an effort to ease the heavy burden they’ve committed to. Their journey is just beginning and with each explosive issue, the full scope of Kang’s agenda will reveal itself to the Avengers and readers alike.

MacKay and Villa will pivotal into their second arc on the title in November’s “Avengers #7.” The Avengers defend the world – but they are beginning not to recognize the world as their own. What has happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and…what has happened to the Vision? Find out in December’s “Avengers #8″ which features the return of the mysterious Twilight Court from last year’s “Timeless #1.”

Trapped in a world they never made, the Avengers struggle to break free – while one of their number fights their own hopeless battle against Myrddin and his Twilight Court! But Avengers never fight alone- and the most dangerous Avenger joins the conflict.

Check out Stuart Immonen’s covers for “Avengers #7 (above) and #8″ (below) now and don’t miss a single issue of the Avengers run that’s serving planetary-level thrills every month.

What they’re saying: