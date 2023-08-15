Disney Cruise Line to Reveal Newest Ship the Disney Treasure During Virtual Event August 30th

Disney Cruise Line fans have been awaiting any news on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure. Disney Parks Blog shared that on August 30, there will be a grand virtual reveal of this all-new vessel during the world premiere of Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship.

What's Happening:

Mark your calendars for August 30 at 11 a.m. ET, when Disney Cruise Line will be revealing more information about its latest ship, the Disney Treasure.

The virtual reveal will be during the world premiere of Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship on Disney Parks Blog.

on Disney Parks Blog. There will be never-before-released details, including world-class dining, immersive family entertainment, and unique spaces coming to the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

You may have already seen some Disney Treasure sneak peeks, including how the ship’s design will be inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration and will feature the theme of adventure.

There have also been details about the ship's Grand Hall, which is "inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Disney’s classic tale, Aladdin ."

." If you keep up with the latest updates from Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on the first-ever ship’s log, you’ll find "more details on the Disney Treasure’s Keel Laying Ceremony, bow filigree, a first look at the ship’s stern characters, and more."