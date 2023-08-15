Disney Junior’s “The Wonderful World of Songs” To Debut August 16th

Disney Junior has revealed the debut date of their new series of shorts geared toward the preschool set with The Wonderful World of Songs debuting tomorrow, August 16th, on the network and on Disney Junior YouTube.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television has announced the arrival of Disney Junior’s The Wonderful World of Songs, set to debut on Disney Channel

set to debut on The two shorts will also be available on Disney Junior YouTube on August 16th, with 10 of the episodes available to stream the same day on Disney+

Guests of the Annecy international animation festival were treated to a preview of the new series back in June, getting a sneak peek at the new set of musical shorts geared toward the preschool set, though a date for their debut was not shared at that time.

These musical shorts for preschoolers celebrate the heritage of Disney with classic characters and songs from beloved movies, series and attractions that highlight the wonder and magic of the iconic brand.

Performed by popular musical artists Rob Cantor and Genevieve Goings ( Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes) , the shorts feature reimagined versions of classic songs, including “Circle of Life” from The Lion King , “You Can Fly!” from Peter Pan, “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana It’s A Small World Disney+

, the shorts feature reimagined versions of classic songs, including “Circle of Life” from , “You Can Fly!” from “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney Junior is a global multiplatform brand expressly geared towards preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families. With stories and characters that encapsulate signature Disney qualities of magic, music, adventure and heart, the brand is home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including the Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins ; the current hit series SuperKitties , Firebuds , Pupstruction , Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures , Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse Disney Junior’s Ariel.

the current hit series and With content created by Disney Branded Television, Disney Junior is available anytime and anywhere for families to watch and enjoy together ― from the 24-hour #1 Disney Junior preschool network to the popular Disney Junior YouTube channel and streaming on Disney+.