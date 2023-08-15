Disney Studio Store Hollywood “Leaks” Once Upon a Nightmare Pin Trading Event

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood posted on their official Facebook page “leaking” an upcoming pin trading event called “Once Upon a Nightmare.”
- The “Once Upon a Nightmare” pin trading event will be held at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood (next to the El Capitan Theatre) on September 22nd and 23rd.
- The post for the event was a “leak,” showing the “social media to-do list”:
- Besties! After the whole leak last year caused by me, my boss has asked to approve all my posts. I asked if I could post my to-do list to show off my template and she said yes but forgot to ask to see it. Do with this information on my to-do list as you will…
- As you can see in the image, there appears to be a focus on Hades for this event. Although, it seems likely there will be a focus on villains as a whole.
- The Disney Studio Store and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop are located at 6834 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles.
- You can find more information about the store here.