Disney Studio Store Hollywood “Leaks” Once Upon a Nightmare Pin Trading Event

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood posted on their official Facebook page “leaking” an upcoming pin trading event called “Once Upon a Nightmare.”

The “Once Upon a Nightmare” pin trading event will be held at the Disney Studio Store Hollywood (next to the El Capitan Theatre) on September 22nd and 23rd.

The post for the event was a “leak,” showing the “social media to-do list”: Besties! After the whole leak last year caused by me, my boss has asked to approve all my posts. I asked if I could post my to-do list to show off my template and she said yes but forgot to ask to see it. Do with this information on my to-do list as you will…

