Today Only Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney!

Boo! It’s almost time to go back to school! Fortunately, you can still hold onto those last days of summer fun with a shopping spree and Free Shipping on any size order! It’s a great time to stock up on Disney essentials as today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how much they spend.
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Many of us dread returning to school but you can make things a bit more fun with Disney clothing accessories! There’s also plenty of Disney100 merchandise to shop, new Encanto plush, Halloween goodies and so much more.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Mickey Mouse Halloween Ear Baseball Cap for Adults
Kai Brightstar Training LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Mickey Mouse and Friends "Piccadilly Paisley" Wristlet by Vera Bradley
Lava Meerkat Plush – Star Wars – 8 2/3"
Isabela Plush Doll – Encanto – 16"
Halloween
Elsa Costume Collection for Kids – Frozen
Loki Costume Accessory Set for Adults
The Nightmare Before Christmas Bodysuit for Baby
Darth Vader Adaptive Costume for Kids – Star Wars
Mulan Costume Collection for Kids
Disney100
Peter Pan Figure Play Set – Disney100
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Sticky Note Holder – Disney100
Heffalumps and Woozles MagicBand+ – Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day – Disney100 – Limited Edition
Mickey Mouse "100 Years of Music and Wonder" Puzzle – Disney100 Special Moments
Mickey Mouse and Friends Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 Special Moments
Back to School
Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Time Teacher Watch for Kids
Disney Princess Zip Varsity Jacket for Girls
The Lion King "Hakuna Matata" Backpack
Barely Necessities Picks
Earth Science Activity Kit – National Geographic
Dumbo Crossbody Bag by Cakeworthy – Disney100
Santa Jack Skellington Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow Book
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!