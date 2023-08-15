Meet Becky Cline at Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn on August 20th

On Sunday, August 20, the Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline, will be at Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Los Angeles, California.
What’s Happening:
- Meet Becky Cline, the Director of the Walt Disney Archives, on Sunday, August 20 at Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Los Angeles, California.
- She will be signing the new book, The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder.
- Author Paula Sigman-Lowery will also be signing.
- This will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About Becky Cline:
- Becky Cline joined The Walt Disney Company in 1989, and became a member of the staff of the Walt Disney Archives in 1993.
- Today, as Director of the Archives, Becky is charged with collecting and preserving all aspects of Disney history and making the material available to researchers from all areas of the Walt Disney Company as well as to historians, writers, documentarians and fans around the world.
- Her many responsibilities include maintaining and conserving the Archives’ collections of historical documents, artwork, character merchandise, costumes, props and memorabilia.
- In the years since the Archives was established at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, it has grown from a one-person department to its current staff of twenty-three, and has come to be recognized as a model among corporate archives in the country.
- In her position with the Archives Becky has also enjoyed participating in the research and development of many new and exciting programs and fan-based initiatives for the Walt Disney Company – most recently as part of the development and operations team for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- As an author, Becky has written and contributed to numerous articles on Disney history for magazines such as Disney twenty-three, Disney Magazine, The Disney Channel Magazine, Persistence of Vision, The E-Ticket, and the Disney Insider Yearbook, as well as many Disney internal publications and websites. She is also a frequent speaker on behalf of The Walt Disney Company, giving talks and presenting seminars on Disney history.