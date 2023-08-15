New Belle Sipper Available Today at the Disneyland Resort

A new Belle Sipper is available starting today, August 15, at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- A new Belle Sipper is available starting today at the Disneyland Resort.
- This is inspired by the popular princess from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
- This sipper features Belle and includes Lumiere, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. The yellow straw curls around the outside and on top of the cup.
- Of course, it then displays her iconic yellow dress.
- Guests can purchase this sipper at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
- At Disneyland Park, you can find it at Refreshment Corner, Red Rose Taverne, Hub Churro Cart, and Plaza Inn.
- At Disney California Adventure, it can be found at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream.
