New Belle Sipper Available Today at the Disneyland Resort

A new Belle Sipper is available starting today, August 15, at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Belle Sipper is available starting today at the Disneyland Resort.
  • This is inspired by the popular princess from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
  • This sipper features Belle and includes Lumiere, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. The yellow straw curls around the outside and on top of the cup.
  • Of course, it then displays her iconic yellow dress.
  • Guests can purchase this sipper at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
  • At Disneyland Park, you can find it at Refreshment Corner, Red Rose Taverne, Hub Churro Cart, and Plaza Inn.
  • At Disney California Adventure, it can be found at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream.

