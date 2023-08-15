New Belle Sipper Available Today at the Disneyland Resort

A new Belle Sipper is available starting today, August 15, at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

A new Belle Sipper is available starting today at the Disneyland Resort.

This is inspired by the popular princess from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast .

. This sipper features Belle and includes Lumiere, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. The yellow straw curls around the outside and on top of the cup.

Of course, it then displays her iconic yellow dress.

Guests can purchase this sipper at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

At Disneyland Park, you can find it at Refreshment Corner, Red Rose Taverne, Hub Churro Cart, and Plaza Inn.

At Disney California Adventure, it can be found at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream.