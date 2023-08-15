New Snake Species Officially Named After Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford. Why’d it have to be Harrison Ford? The star of the Indiana Jones franchise has had a long relationship with snakes and now one of them even shares his name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter

The species is called Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, and it’s described as a type of slender snake that measures 16 inches long.

As you can see in the image below, the snake is pale yellowish-brown with scattered black blotches, a black belly and a vertical streak over his copper-colored eye.

Only one male snake was found during a collaboration between researchers from Peru and the United States in May 2022.

Information on the new species was published today in Salamandra, a scientific journal.

The researchers say they named the snake after 81-year-old Ford to honor his decades-long environmental advocacy, evidenced by his role as vice chair of Conservation International.

