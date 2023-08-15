Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Marvel Pin of the Month, The Muppets and Mary Poppins

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it two new Marvel pins and some fun for fans of Mary Poppins and The Muppets.

More Disney pins? Yes please! A new wave of collectibles styles have arrived at shopDisney with an emphasis on Marvel and some live-action classic fun.

The Marvel Pin of the Month is back with Iron Man taking the title for August 2023. If you’re looking for something with a playful vibe, there’s also a Spider-Man “Thwip or Treat” Halloween design that serves a great start for a kid’s collection.

Blind Box mystery pins are great for those who like to be surprised! Treat yourself to the latest mystery series starring eight classic Muppets including Kermit, Animal, and Miss Piggy.

Finally Mary Poppins will help you have a “Jolly Holiday” no matter where you are! The limited release pin showcases the beloved nanny in her white and red dress surrounded by penguins, turtles, and butterflies.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Spider-Man

Spider-Man "Thwip or Treat?" Halloween Pin – $14.99

“Pin of the Month” — Iron Man

Iron Man Pin – Pin of the Month – Limited Edition – $19.99

The Muppets

The Muppets Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $17.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from a total of eight designs. The Muppets series includes: Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Dr. Teeth, Janis, Beaker and Animal

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins "Jolly Holiday" Pin – Limited Release – $14.99

