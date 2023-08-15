New Street Art Murals Appear In Upcoming San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure

Guests (and fans from afar) of Disney California Adventure are getting another look at the transformation of Pacific Wharf into San Fransokyo Square at the park with a video uploaded to social media sharing a new street art mural that will likely become a favorite photo spot in the newly themed area.

What’s Happening:

A new TikTok shared by Disney Parks showcases a new mural that guests visiting Disney California Adventure will get the chance to see as the Pacific Wharf continues its transformation into San Fransokyo Square, an area themed to the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6.

The new mural is designed to look like street art, featuring bright and vivid colors adorned with hearts and the characters SFS and BH6 – paying homage to the city San Fransokyo and Big Hero 6, the heroes who reside there.

The transformation of the Pacific Wharf area, largely untouched (relatively speaking) since the opening of Disney’s California Adventure in 2001, started its transformation (visibly) into San Fransokyo Square earlier this year at Disney California Adventure. In mid-July, guests were able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería was officially opened.

In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

