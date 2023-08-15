Selina Wang Joins ABC News After Being With CNN Since 2020

According to Variety, Selina Wang is moving to ABC News after being with CNN since 2020.

What’s Happening:

Selina Wang has served with CNN since 2020 but was named ABC News’ new senior White House correspondent Tuesday during the Disney news unit’s daily editorial meeting.

Wang was the only American broadcaster reporting on the ground in China during the anti-zero COVID protests.

She provided extensive coverage of the extreme measures people took to flee China and its COVID policies, as well as her own experience dealing with health surveillance and long government quarantines.

Wang was also a Tokyo-based correspondent for CNN, where she covered the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

She’s also known for hosting CNN’s long-form feature program Marketplace Asia.

What They're Saying: