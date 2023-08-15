“TRON: Ares” Director Joachim Ronning Says Production Has Been “Shut Down” Due to Strikes

Joachim Rønning, who is set to direct the highly anticipated sequel TRON: Ares, has said production on the film has been shut down due to the ongoing strikes, according to Deadline.

Ronning shared on Instagram that Monday was supposed to be the first day of production on the film but they have been shut down due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

He went on to explain that the shut down has seen “over a hundred and fifty people laid off.”.

Ronning also urged the AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA to “speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done.”

Luckily, Deadline reports that production on TRON: Ares has simply been paused until the strikes are finished and Disney plans to move forward with the film.

