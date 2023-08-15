“TRON: Ares” Director Joachim Ronning Says Production Has Been “Shut Down” Due to Strikes

Joachim Rønning, who is set to direct the highly anticipated sequel TRON: Ares, has said production on the film has been shut down due to the ongoing strikes, according to Deadline.
- Ronning shared on Instagram that Monday was supposed to be the first day of production on the film but they have been shut down due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
- He went on to explain that the shut down has seen “over a hundred and fifty people laid off.”.
- Ronning also urged the AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA to “speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done.”
- Luckily, Deadline reports that production on TRON: Ares has simply been paused until the strikes are finished and Disney plans to move forward with the film.
More on TRON: Ares:
- TRON: Ares would mark the fourth time Disney has worked with Joachim Ronning, who previously helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
- The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.
- TRON, the 1982 film that starred Jeff Bridges and was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. The film became a cult classic, and over the years the following grew and demanded a sequel, which was inevitably released in 2010, with TRON: Legacy.
- That film saw Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise. That film grossed $400 million globally, and Disney has been trying to figure out how to continue the franchise since.
- Back in 2017, the studio announced a new TRON film with Leto attached.
- The TRON: Ares script is by Jesse Wigutow and is said to be considered the sequel to TRON: Legacy, which itself was directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joe Kosinski.