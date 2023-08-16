ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, which is more than any other network news organization.

What’s Happening:

ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any other network news organization.

This includes the most prestigious honors: Overall Excellence in Television and Overall Excellence in Radio.

In addition, for the first time ever, ABC News won the Digital category.

Congratulations to ABC Audio for five wins and to World News Tonight with David Muir for best newscast.

2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards:

Television:

Overall Excellence in Television

ABC News

Newscast

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Soul of a Nation Presents – Pride: To Be Seen

Digital

ABC News Digital

Audio:

Overall Excellence in Radio

ABC News

Breaking News Coverage

Crisis in Ukraine

Podcast

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley

Excellence in Sound

Start Here: 9/11

Sports Reporting