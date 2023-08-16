ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, which is more than any other network news organization.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any other network news organization.
- This includes the most prestigious honors: Overall Excellence in Television and Overall Excellence in Radio.
- In addition, for the first time ever, ABC News won the Digital category.
- Congratulations to ABC Audio for five wins and to World News Tonight with David Muir for best newscast.
2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards:
Television:
Overall Excellence in Television
- ABC News
Newscast
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Soul of a Nation Presents – Pride: To Be Seen
Digital
- ABC News Digital
Audio:
Overall Excellence in Radio
- ABC News
Breaking News Coverage
- Crisis in Ukraine
Podcast
- Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley
Excellence in Sound
- Start Here: 9/11
Sports Reporting
- Sewer Salmon