ABC News Received Nine Edward R. Murrow Awards

by |
Tags: , ,

ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, which is more than any other network news organization.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News received nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any other network news organization.
  • This includes the most prestigious honors: Overall Excellence in Television and Overall Excellence in Radio.
  • In addition, for the first time ever, ABC News won the Digital category.
  • Congratulations to ABC Audio for five wins and to World News Tonight with David Muir for best newscast.

2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards:

Television:

Overall Excellence in Television

  • ABC News

Newscast 

  • ABC World News Tonight with David Muir: Live from the Ukrainian Border

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

  • Soul of a Nation Presents – Pride: To Be Seen

Digital

  • ABC News Digital  

Audio:

Overall Excellence in Radio

  • ABC News

Breaking News Coverage

  • Crisis in Ukraine

Podcast

  • Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley 

Excellence in Sound

  • Start Here: 9/11

Sports Reporting

  • Sewer Salmon