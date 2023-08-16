Disney Lorcana to Debut August 18 at Disneyland Paris

Bringing together Disney’s century of storytelling experience and Ravensburger’s 140 years of games excellence, Disney Lorcana TCG is the world’s most welcoming trading card game (TCG) and the ultimate Disney collectible and it will be available soon at Disneyland Paris.

In addition to being available at the domestic Disney Parks and at local game stores on August 18th, Disney Lorcana will also be available at Disneyland Paris.

New Disney Lorcana TCG sets will be released four times a year. Each release will feature brand-new themed starter decks, playable right out of the box and customizable with cards from a player’s collection or randomized booster packs.

Players can also create their ultimate customized deck from the ground up by choosing cards from across sets.

The first set of over 200 cards, “Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG,” will debut August 18, 2023 at local game stores and Disney Parks, and then more broadly on September 1, 2023 at mass retailers and on shopDisney.

A wide range of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG products and accessories will be available, so players can find their perfect fit.

Disney Lorcana will be available at Disneyland Paris at The Storybook Store (Disneyland Park) and starting August 21 at World of Disney (Disney Village) and Bay Boutique (Disney Newport Bay Club).

Pricing will be as follows: Card portfolio – 20€ Booster pack (12 cards) – 6€ Starter deck (60 cards) – 20€ Gift set (4 booster packs + 2 oversized cards) – 30€ No discount is allowed on these items



