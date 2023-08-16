Disney Lorcana to Debut August 18 at Disneyland Paris

Bringing together Disney’s century of storytelling experience and Ravensburger’s 140 years of games excellence, Disney Lorcana TCG is the world’s most welcoming trading card game (TCG) and the ultimate Disney collectible and it will be available soon at Disneyland Paris.
- In addition to being available at the domestic Disney Parks and at local game stores on August 18th, Disney Lorcana will also be available at Disneyland Paris.
- New Disney Lorcana TCG sets will be released four times a year. Each release will feature brand-new themed starter decks, playable right out of the box and customizable with cards from a player’s collection or randomized booster packs.
- Players can also create their ultimate customized deck from the ground up by choosing cards from across sets.
- The first set of over 200 cards, “Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG,” will debut August 18, 2023 at local game stores and Disney Parks, and then more broadly on September 1, 2023 at mass retailers and on shopDisney.
- A wide range of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG products and accessories will be available, so players can find their perfect fit.
- Disney Lorcana will be available at Disneyland Paris at The Storybook Store (Disneyland Park) and starting August 21 at World of Disney (Disney Village) and Bay Boutique (Disney Newport Bay Club).
- Pricing will be as follows:
- Card portfolio – 20€
- Booster pack (12 cards) – 6€
- Starter deck (60 cards) – 20€
- Gift set (4 booster packs + 2 oversized cards) – 30€
- No discount is allowed on these items
About Disney Lorcana:
- Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.
- Our own Kyle Burbank had a chance to play Disney Lorcana ahead of its official release and he shared his review.
- For more details about how to play Disney Lorcana, visit DisneyLorcana.com.