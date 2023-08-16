“Encanto” Characters To Debut On Disney Skyliner Vehicles Later This Year

The Madrigal family is about to take to the skies of the Walt Disney World Resort for the first time with new Skyliner gondola wraps that will feature characters from the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Encanto.

What’s Happening:

Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month is on its way to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with brand new characters, marvelous musical performances and delectable dining delights to be discovered throughout the resort from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2023.

The Disney Skyliner Encanto.

There, the film will join a lineup of other themed gondolas featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars Zootopia, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan and more. Pixar Animation Studios is also represented by gondolas featuring characters from Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story, Coco and more.

and more. Pixar Animation Studios is also represented by gondolas featuring characters from and more. Speaking of Coco and Walt Disney World transportation systems, to celebrate, select Walt Disney World buses will also be decked out featuring characters from the hit Pixar film, making their way throughout the resort later this year.

and Walt Disney World transportation systems, to celebrate, select Walt Disney World buses will also be decked out featuring characters from the hit Pixar film, making their way throughout the resort later this year. Don’t know these characters too well? Get to know them, and then head to The Play Disney Parks app, which will test guests’ knowledge of characters such as Miguel and Mirabel throughout the theme parks. This interactive experience is made for the whole family to enjoy in queue for attractions. It can be found on Google Play and the App Store.

Walt Disney World honors Latin American cultures all year long with dozens of immersive interactions and gastronomic experiences. During the month of fanciful festivities appropriately called “Together We Are Magia,” the resort offers even more fun for the whole family.

Special character appearances, live entertainment, culinary treats and more are part of the celebration that coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month as a way to honor the diverse tapestry of people and cultures across the U.S.