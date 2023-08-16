Enter for a Chance to Win a Stay in Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle Suite With All Entry Proceeds Benefiting Give Kids the World

Give Kids The World is offering a chance to win a stay in Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle Suite, with all proceeds benefiting the incredible organization.

What’s Happening:

Give Kids The World has announced that they will be offering the chance to win a stay in Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle Suite.

Not only does the Magical Celebration Vacation Package include a night in the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite for up to four people, it also includes two nights in a Disney Deluxe Resort, breakfast for up to four at Cinderella’s Royal Table, three days of theme park tickets with Park Hopper for up to four, airfare, and a $500 Disney gift card.

The Chance to Win is open to residents of the United States.

A chance to win entry can be purchased for $10, and all proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World.

Click here to enter

Entry Options:

1 Entry- $10.00

3 Entries- $30.00

5 Entries- $50.00

10 Entries- $100.00

25 Entries- $250.00

50 Entries- $500.00

100 Entries- $1,000.00

250 Entries- $2,500.00

500 Entries- $5,000.00