Fan-Favorite Creators and New Talent Celebrate Mutant History in Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1”

Fan-favorite creators and new talent celebrate Mutant history in a trailer for "Marvel's Voices: X-Men #1,” which is available today.

Fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent eXplore X-Men history in 'Marvel's Voices: X-Men'.

Get a sneak peek at the stories inside the issue before you pick up your own copy, on sale now.

Featuring Gambit and Rogue on a date night, Jean Grey and Emma Frost getting along, and quality bonding time for Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike, check out the new trailer below:

About Marvel’s Voices: X-Men: