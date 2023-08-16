Fan-Favorite Creators and New Talent Celebrate Mutant History in Trailer for “Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1”

Fan-favorite creators and new talent celebrate Mutant history in a trailer for "Marvel's Voices: X-Men #1,” which is available today.
- Fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent eXplore X-Men history in 'Marvel's Voices: X-Men'.
- Get a sneak peek at the stories inside the issue before you pick up your own copy, on sale now.
- Featuring Gambit and Rogue on a date night, Jean Grey and Emma Frost getting along, and quality bonding time for Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike, check out the new trailer below:
About Marvel’s Voices: X-Men:
- Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the X-Men franchise has shined as a beacon of diversity with its incredible cast of characters from different backgrounds and cultures and its thought-provoking approach to social issues.
- Join an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent in celebrating the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy and bright future in a wide range of thrilling tales that utilizes real world experience from different walks of life!
- From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. Here’s what fans can look forward to:
- Jay Edidin, co-host of the hit X-Men podcast Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men and known for his acclaimed work on Marvel titles like Marvels Snapshots: X-Men #1 and the Captain America Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, joins artist Nina Vakueva for a heartfelt tale about Mystique and Destiny set during the couple’s time leading the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.
- Raphael Draccon & Carolina Munhóz, best-selling Brazilian fantasy novelists and screenwriters, take one Marvel’s most iconic couples out on a date in their very first Marvel work! Drawn by artist Jethro Morales, this story is packed with twists and turns as Gambit drags Rogue out for a romantic night out to… rob the Thieves Guild?!
- Comedian and TV writer Jay Jurden (The Problem With Jon Stewart) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Wilton Santos with a spotlight on Storm and Iceman! See two of the X-Men’s most powerful members bond about being omega-level mutants as they push each other to new heights!
- Superstar writer Greg Pak, known for modern mutant masterpieces like Phoenix: Endsong, Storm, and Magneto: Testament, returns to the X-Men with newcomer Daniel Bayliss for an unexpected team-up story starring Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike!
- X-Men architect Al Ewing, currently diving into Arakko’s secret history in X-Men Red, spotlights new Wolverine baddie Solem with newcomer artist Gustaffo Vargas! The breakout anti-hero from X of Swords has a sordid past of heartbreaks and betrayal and it’s time for it to be revealed.
- Author Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex) and artist Jorge Corona make their explosive Marvel Comics debut with a telepathic team outing starring Jean Grey and Emma Frost! The popular pairing will enjoy a long-awaited bonding experience when a day out on the town takes a dramatic turn!
- Plus an introduction by New Mutants scribe Vita Ayala, a nostalgic trip through the X-Men’s glory days by artists Jan Bazldua and Marcelo Costa, and more!
- Celebrate the epic highs of X-Men storytelling in “Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1,” available now.