First Look at How Disney Cruise Line Will Honor Families With Special Display at Castaway Cay

To honor families who have sailed 50 times or more with Disney Cruise Line, there will be a special commemorative display added to Castaway Cay this fall. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What's Happening:

  • There have been lots of ways Disney has been celebrating Disney Cruise Line’s Silver Anniversary at Sea.
  • This month marks the first time that Castaway Cay welcomed guests to Disney's private island in the Bahamas 25 years ago.
  • In honor of the families who have sailed 50 times or more with Disney Cruise Line, a commemorative display will be added to Disney Castaway Cay this fall.
  • The display will be near the island post office, with a colorful fence that features the names of these families.
  • Eligible Castaway Club members will have the opportunity to select one of the icons below to accompany their family’s name on the display.

  • Details will be coming soon to eligible families who have already reached this incredible milestone.

