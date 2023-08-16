Listen to Meryl Streep and Ashley Park's performance of Look For The Light, which was heard in the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building.
What's Happening:
- Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building saw multi-Oscar/Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Grammy/Tony nominee Ashley Park deliver a stunning performance of Look For The Light, a beautiful new song written specifically for the show by multi-Grammy winning artist Sara Bareilles and Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman).
What They're Saying:
- “It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” says Bareilles. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the Only Murders AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!”
- For Pasek & Paul, Bareilles was a dream collaborator, “We were so fortunate to be able to create this song for the legendary Meryl Streep alongside her. As longtime fans of ONLY MURDERS, Meryl, and Sara, this opportunity was basically the most perfectly algorithmic targeted ad someone could throw our way.
- “Getting to shape this song around Meryl’s voice, and working together in the studio and on set, was a dream and we are three very lucky songwriters. Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft, but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it’s a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!”