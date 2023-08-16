Listen to Meryl Streep and Ashley Park's performance of Look For The Light, which was heard in the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building.

Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu Only Murders in the Building saw multi-Oscar/Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Grammy/Tony nominee Ashley Park deliver a stunning performance of Look For The Ligh t, a beautiful new song written specifically for the show by multi-Grammy winning artist Sara Bareilles and Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul ( La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman ).

