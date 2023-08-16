“Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld” Gets Saturday Morning Treatment with New Variant Covers

Over the last few months, artist Sean Galloway has captured the spirit of Saturday Morning cartoons with a new line of variant covers depicting your favorite heroes in his fantastic animated style and the upcoming “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld” is the latest to get this treatment. Marvel shared a first look at the new variant covers.

Inspired by classic TV ads of decades past, this popular new cover program radiates the exuberant energy and vibrant aesthetic of iconic children’s programming with a modern twist.

This November, Galloway will spotlight the groundbreaking Secret Wars event in a new connecting cover for “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 and #2.”

The bombastic storyline is a perfect fit for Galloway’s style and the cover serves as an homage to Mike Zeck’s classic “Secret Wars #1″ cover.

Written by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief and the editor of the original “Secret Wars,” Tom DeFalco, and drawn by acclaimed artist Pat Olliffe, “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld” will reveal a never-before-told adventure set during one of the significant conflicts in Marvel Comics history.

Starring Super Hero best friend duo Spider-Man and the Human Torch, the limited series will reveal secrets behind the Beyonder’s true motives, contain shocking appearances by characters you never knew fought in the Secret Wars, and fit seamlessly between the pages of the beloved original series.

Check out the full piece now and pick it up this November and December.

