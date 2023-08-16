TCL Announces New TAB Disney Edition 2 Coming to Verizon August 17th

TCL has announced its new TAB Disney Edition 2 will be coming to Verizon stores and Verizon.com starting August 17.

What's Happening:

TCL announced its new TAB Disney Edition 2, coming to Verizon stores and Verizon.com on August 17 for $199 MSRP.

The 4G LTE connected Android tablet is powerful enough for the whole family, featuring exclusive Disney content and access to endless entertainment and learning on-the-go.

With the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2, the magic of your beloved Disney characters come to life on a vibrant 8″ HD display housed in a colorful protective bumper case with a foldout kickstand that is easy to use for kids and adults.

The tablet has a great screen that users have come to expect from TCL, with eye care features to reduce eye strain, dual speakers to level up the audio experience, plus smooth performance and a long-lasting battery2, so viewers can enjoy hours of fun and adventure with Mickey and friends.

Additional Features of the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 Include: