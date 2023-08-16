TCL Announces New TAB Disney Edition 2 Coming to Verizon August 17th

TCL has announced its new TAB Disney Edition 2 will be coming to Verizon stores and Verizon.com starting August 17.
What's Happening:
- TCL announced its new TAB Disney Edition 2, coming to Verizon stores and Verizon.com on August 17 for $199 MSRP.
- The 4G LTE connected Android tablet is powerful enough for the whole family, featuring exclusive Disney content and access to endless entertainment and learning on-the-go.
- With the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2, the magic of your beloved Disney characters come to life on a vibrant 8″ HD display housed in a colorful protective bumper case with a foldout kickstand that is easy to use for kids and adults.
- The tablet has a great screen that users have come to expect from TCL, with eye care features to reduce eye strain, dual speakers to level up the audio experience, plus smooth performance and a long-lasting battery2, so viewers can enjoy hours of fun and adventure with Mickey and friends.
Additional Features of the TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 Include:
- Pre-loaded with 9 unique games and puzzles for Disney fans of all ages, including favorites from the Star Wars, Cars, and Finding Dory universes
- Customize your home screen with wallpapers to give each user personalized look and feel
- Vibrant 8″ 800×1280 HD edge-to-edge display and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%
- Reading Mode and Eye Comfort Mode filters out harmful blue light to reduce eye strain and fatigue
- High strength glass that’s resistant to scratches and dings
- A 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM for fast response and smooth operation
- Internal storage of up to 64GB, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card1
- 5500mAh battery2 with TCL Smart Manager and Battery Saver modes to optimize all day usage
- Use the 8MP main camera to snap detailed photos, panoramic landscapes, or even apply filters in real-time; the 5MP front-facing camera is great for selfies and video chats
- Amplified dual speakers, creating an immersive audio experience for music and videos
- Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and 3.5mm audio jack
- Android 13 OS
- Verizon 4G LTE connectivity to stay connected on-the-go