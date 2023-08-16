2024 Poster Art Calendar Appearing At Retail Locations Throughout Walt Disney World

A lot of Disney Parks Fans get their hands on some great poster art thanks to the annual poster calendar that they can purchase at the parks, and now the 2024 Poster Calendar is becoming more prevalent on park shelves, this year celebrating many offerings at Walt Disney World from Disney Live Entertainment.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 edition of the Disney Parks Poster Art calendar is now available at retail locations across the Walt Disney World Resort, and this year, the poster calendar is celebrating Disney Live Entertainment – namely at Walt Disney World.

The annual tradition of picking up one of the new calendars (and keeping the posters thanks to a perforated edge!) is a common one for many a Disney Parks fan, and this one has been available for a bit now, but is starting to appear more frequently across Walt Disney World.

The back of the calendar, though shrink wrapped, still showcases the images that park fans can expect to see as the months go by, and save for later thanks to a suitable for framing style at 11 x 14. The art this year features posters for: A World of Voices (Entertainment during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month) Happily Ever After Mickey and Minnie (referencing the Meet & Greet at Magic Kingdom Characters from UP (referencing both the walk-around Kevin and “Feathered Friends in Flight!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Festival of Fantasy Parade Celebrating the Lion King (referencing Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s “ Festival of the Lion King Disney Enchantment Fantasmic! Villains After Hours Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Merry Menagerie Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The Calendar features 12 months, with poster art representing each month of 2024. As of press time, the calendar retails for $29.99.