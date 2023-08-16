Wolverine and Sabretooth Face Off Once Again in Marvel’s Upcoming “Sabretooth War” Story Arc

Wolverine and Sabretooth have one of bloodiest feuds in all of pop culture history and this January, their rivalry reaches a brand new peak in “Sabretooth War,” a ten-part epic coming to Benjamin Percy’s run on "Wolverine.”

Shipping bimonthly, “Sabretooth War” will begin in "Wolverine #41″ and culminate in the landmark "Wolverine #50.”

Having shepherded the character through the Krakoan age, it’s finally time for Percy to pit Wolverine against his greatest foe.

Joining him for the occasion will be award-winning author of The Changeling and The Devil in Silver and the writer behind Sabretooth’s own journey the last few years, Victor LaValle.

and and the writer behind Sabretooth’s own journey the last few years, Victor LaValle. They’ll be teaming up with two of the industry’s hottest artists, Cory Smith and Geoff Shaw, to deliver the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story.

With each issue co-written by Percy and LaValle, the Wolverine-lead chapters illustrated by Smith and Sabretooth-lead chapters illustrated by Shaw, the story will not only explore the pair’s current Fall of X status quos but also shed new light on their dark history with shocking revelations behind their undying hatred for each other. It’s a war decades in the making and it kicks off when Sabretooth revives a deadly tradition–with some of Logan’s loved ones in the crossfire. Only this time, he has an entire army behind him.

Get ready for the showdown to end all showdowns — Wolverine VS. Sabretooth. It’s been years since these heavy hitters have crossed paths in the Marvel Universe, but as Krakoa falls, so rises Sabretooth–and he’s out for revenge! They threw Victor Creed in the Pit, but he’s free and, wielding an army of Sabretooths, will prove once and for all why he is Logan’s ultimate nemesis.

Check out superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu’s first two covers for “Sabretooth War” now and stay tuned for more news in the months ahead.

What they’re saying: