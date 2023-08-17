ABC7 New York, 6abc Philadelphia and ABC11 Raleigh-Durham Adding 10:00 a.m. Newscasts Beginning September 11th

ABC Owned Television Stations has announced a new 10 a.m. newscast beginning September 11th in New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham.

What’s Happening:

The broadcast will fill the time slot previously held by the Tamron Hall Show , which – after record-breaking season four ratings – is taking over the 2 p.m. time slot in those markets, aligning her with the other ABC Owned Television Stations’ afternoon programming.

, which – after record-breaking season four ratings – is taking over the 2 p.m. time slot in those markets, aligning her with the other ABC Owned Television Stations’ afternoon programming. Local news talent covering the 10 a.m. hour include the following: ABC7/WABC-TV New York co-anchors Shirleen Allicot and Mike Marza – who has just been promoted from Eyewitness News Weekends – will take on the additional 10 a.m. time slot. Sam Champion will also join the 10 a.m. hour along with meteorologist Dani Beckstrom. Meteorologist Brittany Bell – who is also being promoted from weekends to the weekday morning team – will join Champion weekday mornings from 4:30-7:00 a.m. 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia’s news anchors Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han will host Action News at 10 a.m. with meteorologist Karen Rogers expanding her duties and joining the team with the AccuWeather forecast. ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham’s Eyewitness News morning newscast will be led by trusted co-anchors John Clark and Barbara Gibbs, and will be joined by meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy.



What They’re Saying: