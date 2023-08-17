Buy One Get One 40% Off Enesco Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

It doesn’t have to be a holiday for you to decorate your favorite space with Disney characters! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on figurines and statues from Enesco including designs by Jim Shore, Romero Britto, and Grand Jester Studios. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Did someone say sale? If Disney decor is too much to pass up, then this is your week to shop figurines, statues and other collectibles at Entertainment Earth.

For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Enesco and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!

Whether you’re hoping to expand your current collection, starting a new assortment, or treating a loved one to something they’ll treasure, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

Disney Traditions Robin Hood by Jim Shore Statue – $49.99

The assortment features popular characters like Stitch, Ursula, Robin Hood, Aurora and more.

The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FALLFREE79 !

on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Don’t miss out! The Enesco sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on August 22, 2023 .

. Below are some of our favorite items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Disney Traditions Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Statue – $25.99

Disney Garden Tinker Bell Wind Chime – $39.99

Disney Lilo & Stitch Stitch Mini-Statue by Romero Britto – $29.99

Disney Tangled Pascal by Romero Britto Mini Statue – $29.99

Disney Showcase Robin Hood and Maid Marian Statue – $99.99

Disney Traditions Pocahontas Carved by Heart by Jim Shore Statue – $124.99

Disney Showcase The Rescuers Bernard Mini-Statue – $24.99

Disney Showcase The Rescuers Madame Medusa Statue – $94.99

Disney Traditions The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Statue Halloween – Xmas by Jim Shore Statue – $199.99

Disney Traditions Sleeping Beauty Princess Aurora by Jim Shore Deluxe Statue – $199.99

Disney English Ladies The Little Mermaid Ursula Statue – $429.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!