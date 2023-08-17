Buy One Get One 40% Off Enesco Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

It doesn’t have to be a holiday for you to decorate your favorite space with Disney characters! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on figurines and statues from Enesco including designs by Jim Shore, Romero Britto, and Grand Jester Studios. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Did someone say sale? If Disney decor is too much to pass up, then this is your week to shop figurines, statues and other collectibles at Entertainment Earth.
- For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Enesco and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!
- Whether you’re hoping to expand your current collection, starting a new assortment, or treating a loved one to something they’ll treasure, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.
Disney Traditions Robin Hood by Jim Shore Statue – $49.99
- The assortment features popular characters like Stitch, Ursula, Robin Hood, Aurora and more.
- The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FALLFREE79!
- Don’t miss out! The Enesco sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on August 22, 2023.
- Below are some of our favorite items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth.
Good To Know:
- Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off
- The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off
- Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise
- This offer cannot be used with any other offer
- Offer may be modified or canceled at any time
Disney Traditions Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Statue – $25.99
Disney Garden Tinker Bell Wind Chime – $39.99
Disney Lilo & Stitch Stitch Mini-Statue by Romero Britto – $29.99
Disney Tangled Pascal by Romero Britto Mini Statue – $29.99
Disney Showcase Robin Hood and Maid Marian Statue – $99.99
Disney Traditions Pocahontas Carved by Heart by Jim Shore Statue – $124.99
Disney Showcase The Rescuers Bernard Mini-Statue – $24.99
Disney Showcase The Rescuers Madame Medusa Statue – $94.99
Disney Traditions The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Statue Halloween – Xmas by Jim Shore Statue – $199.99
Disney Traditions Sleeping Beauty Princess Aurora by Jim Shore Deluxe Statue – $199.99
Disney English Ladies The Little Mermaid Ursula Statue – $429.99
