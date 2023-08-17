Disney Imagineers Excited for a New Season of the FIRST Robotics Program

As students are heading back to class, this also means the return to FIRST Robotics, a program that Walt Disney Imagineering is very passionate about. Disney Parks Blog gave all the details.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering is very passionate about the FIRST Robotics program.

FIRST Robotics is described as "an international, project-based robotics competition for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. The varsity program, known as FIRST Robotics Competition, challenges teams to create large robots capable of playing a special game as part of regional competitions. Teams are also judged on creativity, engineering, and teamwork for awards as additional recognition for their work."

They're welcoming new students, preparing the shop, experimenting with new ideas, and exploring the theme for the new season. This year the theme is "FIRST in Show," focusing on the impact of the arts and creativity.

Below, see a video from Senior Show Technical Production Manager Greg Johnson and Ride Engineering Studio Executive Mark Mesko explaining why they love serving as mentors.