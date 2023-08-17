Emma Frost and Tony Stark Will Have the Super Hero Wedding of the Decade in “X-MEN #26” and “INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10”

Emma Frost and Tony Stark are Marvel's new power couple. Gerry Duggan, Jim Towe, Javier Pina, and Juan Frigeri bring readers the super hero wedding of the decade in next month’s X-MEN #26 available September 6 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 available September 27.

It’s the moment fans never thought would happen—the wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark! Taking place in X-MEN #26 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 , writer Gerry Duggan will deliver this highly-anticipated story alongside X-Men artists Jim Towe and Javier Pina and Invincible Iron Man series artist Juan Frigeri.

The FALL OF X era has hit both mutantkind and Iron Man where it hurts and as their enemies grow stronger, Emma and Tony will strengthen their alliance to "till death do they part!"

Witness the shocking proposal and Emma’s even more shocking answer in X-MEN #26, and then put on your best Hellfire attire for the introduction of Mrs. and Mr. Emma Frost in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 .

. The circumstances of the ceremony are riddled with secrets and subterfuge, but fans can get their first inside look at the nuptials in the X-Men / Iron Man: The Wedding of Emma Frost & Tony Stark Trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Enjoy the trailer now and RSVP to the comic book wedding of the decade by pre ordering INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com

