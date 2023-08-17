Lightsaber and Camtono Safe Collectibles from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

A new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is traveling through space and about to arrive on shopDisney! This exciting drop features Legacy Lightsabers of legendary Force users, single lightsaber blades, and even the popular Camtono Safe.

There are a few surprises left for the summer shopping season, though these have nothing to do with the weather! A selection of Star Wars Legacy Lightsabers from Galaxy’s Edge are coming to shopDisney along with a standalone blade that fans can use with other Legacy Lightsaber hilts.

Arriving tomorrow from Galaxy's Edge:

• Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn and Kylo Ren LIGHTSABERS

• LIGHTSABER blade

Fans will also have the chance to secure the popular Camtono Safe that made its Star Wars debut in The Empire Strikes Back and resurfaced in The Mandalorian.

Check back soon for links to these awesome collectibles.

