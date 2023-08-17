“The Pat McAfee Show” To Launch On ESPN Next Month Joining New Personality-Packed Line-Up

The Pat McAfee Show will launch on ESPN platforms next month, only part of ESPN’s new line-up that is packed with personality-based programming.

The Pat McAfee Show, the highly successful and innovative weekday sports talk and discussion program, launches on ESPN

will lead to an expansion of McAfee’s current multiplatform role, while McAfee continues his college football analyst role on and hosting alternate presentations of ESPN college football telecasts. In addition to McAfee himself, The Pat McAfee Show features former NFL linebacker and co-host A.J. Hawk, Evan Fox, Zito Perez, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Frank Maraldo, Phil Mains, Casey Tok, Matt Brahn, Michael Girdy, AQ Shipley, Bailey McComas, Mitt McMahon, Coach Chuck Pagano, Aaron Rodgers, Darius Butler and Adam Jones, among others.

features former NFL linebacker and co-host A.J. Hawk, Evan Fox, Zito Perez, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Frank Maraldo, Phil Mains, Casey Tok, Matt Brahn, Michael Girdy, AQ Shipley, Bailey McComas, Mitt McMahon, Coach Chuck Pagano, Aaron Rodgers, Darius Butler and Adam Jones, among others. The debut episode on Sept. 7 will air live from the show’s ThunderDome headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., while select fall Friday shows will be hosted from College GameDay sites, with locations to be announced each week. The crew’s opening weekend also includes a college football alternate telecast on ESPN+ live from the Texas/Alabama Week 2 showdown (7 p.m., ESPN). The weekend wraps up with Aaron Rodgers – a recurrent guest on The Pat McAfee Show, making his New York Jets debut during ESPN’s Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN Weekday Lineup:

8:00 AM – Get Up

10:00 AM – First Take

Noon – The Pat McAfee Show

2:00 PM – SportsCenter

3:00 PM – NBA Today

4:00 PM – NFL Live

5:00 PM – Around the Horn

5:30 PM – Pardon the Interruption

6:00 PM – SportsCenter

