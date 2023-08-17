“Prey” Available On 4K, Blu-ray and DVD October 3rd

Prey will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD starting October 3. This will include over two hours of bonus content.

The chilling prequel to the critically-acclaimed Predator films, 20th Century Studios’ Prey , arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 3.

, arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 3. As part of a special artist line, a collector’s edition 4K SteelBook, designed by popular digital artist Attila Szarka, will also be available exclusively at Best Buy.

Nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Television Movie, the science-fiction film welcomes new viewers into the Predator story while entertaining long-time fans of the celebrated franchise.

All formats include a full-length Comanche audio track and never-before-seen bonus content.

Bonus Features*:

Making of Prey : Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Step behind the scenes of as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen. Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

Go deeper into with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis. Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro. *Bonus features vary by retailer and are exclusive to the Blu-ray

