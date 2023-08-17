“Rogers: The Musical” Still Set To End Limited-Time Run As Planned On August 31st

Though it has been known that Rogers: The Musical was always a limited time offering, there are still some Disney Parks fans who are surprised that the show is still set to close as planned – on August 31st.

While this information has been known since the show debuted earlier this Summer, it comes as a shock to a number of Disney Parks fans who expected the show’s limited time frame to be extended beyond the originally announced date.

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical takes the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

The show features songs like "Save the City," from the Disney+ series Hawkeye; "Star Spangled Man" from Captain America: The First Avenger; but also features five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort.

The show has been performed Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, which started on June 30th of this year. When the show initially debuted, virtual queues would fill up immediately and standby options saw a line that extended through Hollywoodland's main thoroughfare. As the weeks progressed, the show would not see that level of demand again.

At this time, no official word on what will come to Disney California Adventure's Hyperion Theater next has been given. Previously, the theater played home to a Frozen musical, "The Power of Blast" and early in the park's history, an original show called "Steps In Time." However, the theater is mostly known as the home of Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, which called the theater home for over a decade, running from 2004 until 2016.

According to The OC Register, there is more evidence that nothing is planned for the theater, citing that there are no casting calls on official Disney audition pages. They also mention that Rogers: The Musical could return in the future, though the expected extension would have made more sense, as the park would not have to recast or rehire actors for the show at a later time.