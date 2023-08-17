SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream Taking Place Select Nights Starting September 8th

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream is going to be huge with brand new houses, immersive new scare zones, and more. This will take place on select nights from September 8 to October 31.
What’s Happening:
- A formidable fog is settling over SeaWorld Orlando in preparation for the third annual scare event, Howl-O-Scream. Under the cloak of the night, the sinister sisters prevail, promising skull-shivering scares beyond your worst nightmare giving you more screams than any other theme park.
- Enter if you dare and escape if you can in the three new heart-stopping haunted houses plaguing this year’s event.
- Making it out of the houses is only the beginning, with four new scare zones expanding the siren’s eerie empire.
- From a petrifying pier to a toxic wasteland, experience the shadow-stalking fears that lie around every corner and reimagined frights all through the night.
- For thrills alongside chills, guests can soar to death-defying heights on fan-favorite attractions such as Manta, Mako, Pipeline, and Ice Breaker.
- Guests can quench their thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar or feel the monstrous electricity of a live show.
- Howl-O-Scream 2023 features 5 haunted houses, 7 scare zones, more coasters and more unexpected frights than ever before—making it a can’t miss experience for haunt fans and thrill seekers alike.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 8 to October 31.
New Hair-Raising Houses and Slashing Scare Zones:
- Guests will begin their journey venturing beneath the surface of the sea in the all-new D3LER1UM666 Laboratories.
- Surrounded by the near-infinite depths below and expansive oceans beyond, peer into the darkness that engulfs an inescapable research headquarters before time runs out.
- Transport to the arctic terrain in pursuit of Frost, captured following her frigid fame and frostbite-ridden touch.
- Follow the smoke of Frost’s fiery twin, Flame in the brand-new house, BENEATH THE ICE – The Meltdown, soon to be the hottest rescue attempt ever made. Once free, there is nowhere to run. Prepare to freeze or burn.
- Drift through gruesome gators and ghoulish gravestones of the Louisiana Bayou in DEAD VINES: Nawlin’s Nightmare.
- Guests’ will trespass on Hex’s hideaway, feeling her wrath and wicked witchcraft while evading the jaws of her horrific home.
- Alongside these brand-new additions are the return of reimagined classics like Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness and the fan favorite Blood Beckoning.
- Guests can face their most frightening fears and scariest spooks in three brand new scare zones.
- Trek through a lethal landfill of mutant creatures, humans, and even plants hungry for a fright in the all-new Toxic Turmoil. Amid the chemical chaos are surprises in store – not everything is as it seems or as it was.
- If escape from infection was easy, do not be so fooled by the brand new Blood Light District, a borough known to tempt the faint of heart.
- The beauty and beckoning of their inhabitants are a curse, binding victims in bond and blood. Completing the cauldron of chills is the unveiling of Carn-EVIL Pier.
- Fun transitions to fright in the cloud of the night as freaks, barkers, and demented clowns’ welcome guests to the show.
- Step up to the plate, but there is a lot at stake! Appearing alongside these new nightmares are fan favorites Portal of Passage, Frozen in Terror: Alive in the Ice, Witchcraft Bayou, and Terrors of the Deep.
Returning Fan Favorite Shows and Bloody Bars with Frightening Foods:
- The Howl-O-Scream experience would not be complete without SeaWorld’s darkly entertaining, high-energy shows like the haunting Siren’s Song.
- Be immersed in the story of the iconic Sirens as they feast on the fears of even the toughest of travelers.
- Guests can also be mesmerized watching a pulse-pounding musical performance starring the one and only Jack the Ripper in the award-winning Monster Stomp.
- Howl-O-Scream’s fantastic frights would be incomplete without the spectacular share of bites and flights.
- Returning for the event’s triple threat is the Longshoremen Tavern, where the longshoremen are dying to entertain those who enter their doors.
- A few scare zones away is the restoration of Siren’s Last Call, a hideaway for the Siren’s followers and home to the signature drink The Siren’s Kiss.
- Alongside the specialty bars are frightening food offerings like the Vampire Burger, Bloody Rids, Dead Flesh, and The Ofrenda.
A Monster Sale and Unlimited Screams:
- One of the best ways for guests to experience Howl-O-Scream is with SeaWorld Orlando’s Monster Sale offering 40% off.
- From now until August 20, guests can purchase a general admission ticket to Howl-O-Scream for as low as $37.99.
- Annual Pass Members can get even bigger discounts with ticket prices as low as $32.99.
- Because one night of fear is just never enough, guests can now scream their way through every night with the unlimited admission ticket starting as low as $104.99 without blackout dates.
- Unlimited visits to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream through October 31, means unlimited screams… and that’s just what the doctor ordered! Howl-O-Scream 2023 is a separately ticketed night event.
- For more information on Howl-O-Scream and to purchase tickets and add-ons, visit www.seaworldorlando.com.