SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream Taking Place Select Nights Starting September 8th

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream is going to be huge with brand new houses, immersive new scare zones, and more. This will take place on select nights from September 8 to October 31.

What’s Happening:

A formidable fog is settling over SeaWorld Orlando in preparation for the third annual scare event, Howl-O-Scream. Under the cloak of the night, the sinister sisters prevail, promising skull-shivering scares beyond your worst nightmare giving you more screams than any other theme park.

Enter if you dare and escape if you can in the three new heart-stopping haunted houses plaguing this year’s event.

Making it out of the houses is only the beginning, with four new scare zones expanding the siren’s eerie empire.

From a petrifying pier to a toxic wasteland, experience the shadow-stalking fears that lie around every corner and reimagined frights all through the night.

For thrills alongside chills, guests can soar to death-defying heights on fan-favorite attractions such as Manta, Mako, Pipeline, and Ice Breaker.

Guests can quench their thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar or feel the monstrous electricity of a live show.

Howl-O-Scream 2023 features 5 haunted houses, 7 scare zones, more coasters and more unexpected frights than ever before—making it a can’t miss experience for haunt fans and thrill seekers alike.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 8 to October 31.

New Hair-Raising Houses and Slashing Scare Zones:

Guests will begin their journey venturing beneath the surface of the sea in the all-new D3LER1UM666 Laboratories .

. Surrounded by the near-infinite depths below and expansive oceans beyond, peer into the darkness that engulfs an inescapable research headquarters before time runs out.

Transport to the arctic terrain in pursuit of Frost, captured following her frigid fame and frostbite-ridden touch.

Follow the smoke of Frost’s fiery twin, Flame in the brand-new house, BENEATH THE ICE – The Meltdown , soon to be the hottest rescue attempt ever made. Once free, there is nowhere to run. Prepare to freeze or burn.

, soon to be the hottest rescue attempt ever made. Once free, there is nowhere to run. Prepare to freeze or burn. Drift through gruesome gators and ghoulish gravestones of the Louisiana Bayou in DEAD VINES: Nawlin’s Nightmare .

. Guests’ will trespass on Hex’s hideaway, feeling her wrath and wicked witchcraft while evading the jaws of her horrific home.

Alongside these brand-new additions are the return of reimagined classics like Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness and the fan favorite Blood Beckoning .

and the fan favorite . Guests can face their most frightening fears and scariest spooks in three brand new scare zones.

Trek through a lethal landfill of mutant creatures, humans, and even plants hungry for a fright in the all-new Toxic Turmoil. Amid the chemical chaos are surprises in store – not everything is as it seems or as it was.

Amid the chemical chaos are surprises in store – not everything is as it seems or as it was. If escape from infection was easy, do not be so fooled by the brand new Blood Light District , a borough known to tempt the faint of heart.

, a borough known to tempt the faint of heart. The beauty and beckoning of their inhabitants are a curse, binding victims in bond and blood. Completing the cauldron of chills is the unveiling of Carn-EVIL Pier .

. Fun transitions to fright in the cloud of the night as freaks, barkers, and demented clowns’ welcome guests to the show.

Step up to the plate, but there is a lot at stake! Appearing alongside these new nightmares are fan favorites Portal of Passage, Frozen in Terror: Alive in the Ice, Witchcraft Bayou, and Terrors of the Deep.

Returning Fan Favorite Shows and Bloody Bars with Frightening Foods:

The Howl-O-Scream experience would not be complete without SeaWorld’s darkly entertaining, high-energy shows like the haunting Siren’s Song .

. Be immersed in the story of the iconic Sirens as they feast on the fears of even the toughest of travelers.

Guests can also be mesmerized watching a pulse-pounding musical performance starring the one and only Jack the Ripper in the award-winning Monster Stomp .

. Howl-O-Scream’s fantastic frights would be incomplete without the spectacular share of bites and flights.

Returning for the event’s triple threat is the Longshoremen Tavern , where the longshoremen are dying to entertain those who enter their doors.

, where the longshoremen are dying to entertain those who enter their doors. A few scare zones away is the restoration of Siren’s Last Call , a hideaway for the Siren’s followers and home to the signature drink The Siren’s Kiss.

, a hideaway for the Siren’s followers and home to the signature drink The Siren’s Kiss. Alongside the specialty bars are frightening food offerings like the Vampire Burger, Bloody Rids, Dead Flesh, and The Ofrenda.

A Monster Sale and Unlimited Screams: