Marvel’s “Spidey And His Amazing Friends” Returns Tomorrow, Kicking Off Web Spinners Storyline

Fans of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends are about to be introduced to a new storyline featuring the “Web Spinners” that kicks off tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Viewers of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends will soon be treated to a “Web Spinners” storyline, set to begin tomorrow, August 18th on Disney Channel

In the premiere episode, the power-hungry robot supervillain, Zola (voiced by Trevor Devall), takes over WEB-Quarters and Team Spidey must decide whether or not to destroy it to save the city.

This episode also marks the return of the hit Disney Junior series, and also introduces new characters including: The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder) Ms. Marvel And the aforementioned power-hungry robot supervillain Zola (voiced by Trevor Devall)

Our favorite neighborhood web-slinger is used to working solo, but now Peter Parker must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Season four of the hit series, which was announced earlier this summer at the Annecy International Animation Festival, will once again introduce even more new heroes and baddies for the Spidey team to interact with and be part of their adventures.