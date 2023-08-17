Take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More at shopDisney

It’s time for a weekend shopping spree for all things Disney! Better yet, there’s a sale happening right now at shopDisney with discounts up to 40% off. You read that right, this weekend (August 17-20), guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for a bonus savings event.
- Now through Sunday (August 20) guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials that are perfect for back to school, Halloween, and your next Disney vacation.
- Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Discounts on Costumes
Halloween and Disney Parks visits are so much more fun when kids can dress up as their favorite characters! Right now, several costumes including styles for adults and kids are on sale so guests can plan ahead for the best event ever!
Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Ursula Costume Accessory Set for Adults – The Little Mermaid
Prince Eric Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid
Mirabel Deluxe Costume for Kids – Encanto
Discounts On Home Essentials
Bring the charm of Disney into your home and office spaces with these statement making decor the whole family will love.
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Pillow
Disney Parks Pitcher by Joey Chou
Mickey Mouse Salad Plate Set – Disney Homestead Collection
The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film
Discounts on Accessories
Planning a Disney trip soon or just hoping to share the magic everywhere you go? Cute accessories like mini backpacks, Ear Headbands, and jewelry bring the perfect pop of whimsy to your personal style.
Cinderella Castle Figural Bangle by Alex and Ani
The Lion King Earrings Set by BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Pride Collection
Tinker Bell Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peter Pan
Walt Disney World Loungefly Mini Backpack
Discounts on Clothing
Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long!
Disney100 Unified Characters Bodysuit for Baby
Mickey Mouse Button Front Dress for Women by Cakeworthy
Disney Parks Dress for Girls by Joey Chou
Marvel "I Love You 3000 " T-Shirt for Kids – Marvel Pride Collection
The Thing Zip Hoodie for Adults – Fantastic Four
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!