Disney Makes New Investments in Florida Schools and Students with $125,000 Donation 

The Walt Disney World Resort is making new investments in Florida schools and students, donating $125,000 to four Central Florida school districts as part of their Back-to-School drive benefiting A Gift For Teaching.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Resort today announced its latest investments in Florida education, including $125,000 in donations to support school districts in Osceola, Lake, Polk and Seminole counties.

These funds will be used to expand workforce development and early learning student programs.

This donation joins ongoing efforts like Disney World’s annual Back-to-School Supply Drive benefiting A Gift for Teaching. Walt Disney World has teamed up with A Gift for Teaching for decades and is the organization’s lead sponsor. As the largest supply drive in the state, Walt Disney World and its cast members collected more than $177K in essential school supplies and monetary donations this summer to help get Florida students and teachers the resources they need to succeed in the classroom throughout the school year.

Here are some additional ways Disney is supporting back-to-school efforts across the state: Disney matched eligible cast donations made during the Back-to-School Drive through its Disney Matching Gifts program. Disney VoluntEARS spent more than 2.3K hours in the community this summer helping students and teachers prepare for the first day back. A Gift For Teaching was the celebrated charity of the runDisney Virtual Series where runners helped raise an additional $20K for the organization.



What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “Our company is very much rooted in storytelling, so supporting the future storytellers in our community is critical. Career dreams begin in the classroom, and we’re helping students build a solid foundation to pursue those dreams and become who they imagine they can be.”

Jane Thompson, President of A Gift For Teaching: “As our longest and largest supporter, Disney has made a deep impact on our organization and our community. We are so grateful for their help as we work together to empower local teachers and inspire future leaders. Thanks to every cast member who took part in the supply drive, we’re one step closer to a future where every student has the tools they need to achieve their dreams.”