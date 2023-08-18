“Creep It Real OC” Halloween Event Returning to Santa Ana for Largest Event Yet

Returning for its 4th and largest event to date, “Creep It Real OC,” a Halloween season kick-off event, will feature a creepy camp theme and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

What’s Happening:

At this year’s “Creep It Real OC,” guests will find local artisans and craftspeople selling their latest spooky designs. There will be live music and entertainment, food trucks, spirited drinks, photo opportunities, Halloween-themed vehicles, creepy character interactions and a tribute to the fan-favorite film, Hocus Pocus .

. A naturally spooky atmosphere is courtesy of the event’s host venue, the historic (and haunted) Heritage Museum of Orange County in Santa Ana.

Paying homage to horrific camp activities and terrorizing outdoor summer sleepovers, Camp Creep It Real OC promises spooky fun under the sun. The event’s creepy Camp Director will offer some wreck-reation activities while Cook prepares his latest “gore”met meal.

Campers can also peruse the “Hocus Pocus Museum,” a curated exhibit showing off actual props, costumes and creative treatments (some of which have never been seen before) from both original feature films.

Also, meet with stars of the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus – Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Omri Katz (Max) and Jason Marsden (voice of Binx the Cat).

Exhibiting this year will be over 120 spooky vendors of crafts, decor, jewelry, special effects makeup, fashion items, accessories, masks, props, collectibles, original artwork, sweets, treats and more.

Join in on camp sing-alongs with music by DJ, The Vinyl Ghoul and live performances from Twilight Creeps and Six Silver Bullets.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 16th from 1:00-7:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Admission is $15 for a single day or $25 for a weekend pass). Children 10 and under are free.

Tickets and more information is available at CreepItRealOC.com

