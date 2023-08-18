“GMA” Guest List: Charity Lawson, Kevin Kwan and More to Appear Week of August 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 21st-26th:
- Monday, August 21
- The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto (GMA lifestyle contributor) kicks off in Denver
- Karin Slaughter (After That Night)
- Elizabeth Acevedo (GMA Book Club August pick author)
- Chat and performance by Westlife
- Tuesday, August 22
- Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette)
- The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops in Cleveland
- DeMarco Morgan in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with an update following the tornado;
- Chat and performance by Parker McCollum
- Wednesday, August 23
- Professional tennis player Chris Eubanks;
- The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops by the Twin Cities
- Kevin Kwan on 10th anniversary of Crazy Rich Asians
- Thursday, August 24
- The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto in Philadelphia
- Frances Tiafoe (Professional tennis player)
- Chef Mark Iacono
- Jess Sims talks to rising tennis player about his journey to the U.S. Open
- Friday, August 25
- The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto concludes in New York City
- Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Tim McGraw
- Saturday, August 26
- Christy Carlson Romano and Anneliese van der Pol (BNB Podcast; former Disney Channel stars)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.