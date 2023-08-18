“GMA” Guest List: Charity Lawson, Kevin Kwan and More to Appear Week of August 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 21st-26th:

  • Monday, August 21
    • The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto (GMA lifestyle contributor) kicks off in Denver
    • Karin Slaughter (After That Night)
    • Elizabeth Acevedo (GMA Book Club August pick author)
    • Chat and performance by Westlife
  • Tuesday, August 22
    • Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette)
    • The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops in Cleveland
    • DeMarco Morgan in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with an update following the tornado;
    • Chat and performance by Parker McCollum
  • Wednesday, August 23
    • Professional tennis player Chris Eubanks;
    • The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops by the Twin Cities
    • Kevin Kwan on 10th anniversary of Crazy Rich Asians
  • Thursday, August 24
    • The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto in Philadelphia
    • Frances Tiafoe (Professional tennis player)
    • Chef Mark Iacono
    • Jess Sims talks to rising tennis player about his journey to the U.S. Open
  • Friday, August 25
    • The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto concludes in New York City
    • Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Tim McGraw
  • Saturday, August 26
    • Christy Carlson Romano and Anneliese van der Pol (BNB Podcast; former Disney Channel stars)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

