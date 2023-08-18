“GMA” Guest List: Charity Lawson, Kevin Kwan and More to Appear Week of August 21st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 21st-26th:

Monday, August 21 The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto ( GMA lifestyle contributor) kicks off in Denver Karin Slaughter ( After That Night ) Elizabeth Acevedo ( GMA Book Club August pick author) Chat and performance by Westlife

Tuesday, August 22 Charity Lawson ( The Bachelorette The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops in Cleveland DeMarco Morgan in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with an update following the tornado; Chat and performance by Parker McCollum

Wednesday, August 23 Professional tennis player Chris Eubanks; The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto stops by the Twin Cities Kevin Kwan on 10th anniversary of Crazy Rich Asians

Thursday, August 24 The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto in Philadelphia Frances Tiafoe (Professional tennis player) Chef Mark Iacono Jess Sims talks to rising tennis player about his journey to the U.S. Open

Friday, August 25 The Right Stuff: On the Road with Lori Bergamotto concludes in New York City Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Tim McGraw

Saturday, August 26 Christy Carlson Romano and Anneliese van der Pol ( BNB Podcast ; former Disney Channel stars) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.