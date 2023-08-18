“GMA3” Guest List: Eric McCormack, Tim McGraw and More to Appear Week of August 21st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 21st-25th:

Monday, August 21 TikTok star Anthony Toeknee Corrado GMA3 ’s Hip-Hop 50 series with Mona Kosar Abdi and rappers Bubba Sparxxx and G-Eazy Kemberley Washington (Forbes Advisor tax analyst and CPA) Chat and performance by Westlife

Tuesday, August 22 DeMarco Morgan in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, with an update following the tornado Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears ( How Sweet It Is ) Maile Carpenter (Food Network Magazine editorial director) Chat and performance by Parker McCollum

Wednesday, August 23 Rick Klein on first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Field Yates (ESPN fantasy football analyst) Catherine McCord ( Meal Prep Magic )

Thursday, August 24 New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Jennifer B. Wallace ( Never Enough ) Hip-Hop 50 series continues with Rocsi Diaz discussing LGBTQ+ rappers Eric McCormack ( The Cottage )

Friday, August 25 Alli Worthington ( Remaining You While Raising Them ) Chat and performance by Tim McGraw



