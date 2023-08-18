See the Timeline Clearly with Loki Collector’s Edition Glasses from GUNNAR

In just a matter of weeks, Marvel fans will be traveling through the multiverse with Loki and friends as the popular series returns for season 2. Of course you can’t have Loki returning without some exciting merchandise, so GUNNAR teamed up with Marvel for a Collectors Edition run of computer glasses themed to God of Mischief.
- You know, eyesight is important for viewing (and staying) on the Sacred Timeline so you’re going to want to protect those peepers at all costs. Ahead of the new season of Loki coming to Disney+ this October, Marvel has teamed up with GUNNAR to present a stylish pair of glasses inspired by the curious deity.
- Channeling the mysterious spirit of Marvel's iconic character, Loki the God of Mischief, these GUNNAR computer glasses are not just eyewear; they're destined with a glorious purpose – to prevent computer vision syndrome.
- These serial numbered, hand-crafted, and US-made frames feature an ergonomic, lightweight design and come equipped with GUNNAR’s Amber lenses.
- These glasses prevent dry eye, eye muscle fatigue, and improve quality of light that enters the eye for maximum vision performance.
- The lenses also feature GUNNAR’s premium anti-reflective, anti-glare, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings ensuring a crystal clear viewing experience.
- With only 100 serialized pairs in existence, this unique frame style was constructed with premium handcrafted acetate and paired with GUNNAR patented lens technology.
- The Loki God Of Mischief Collector’s Edition glasses by GUNNAR will be available on August 22 at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
- The glasses sell for $333.00 and guests are limited to one per person.
- Fans can visit the GUNNAR website to sign up for email notification when the collection goes on sale.
Loki God Of Mischief Collector’s Edition Glasses – $333.00
- Premium Italian handcrafted lightweight acetate material
- GUNNAR patented Lens technology
- G-Shield Premium coating suite
- Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV
- Made in the USA
- 30-Day Warranty*
- Includes: Collector’s Magnetic Box, Glasses Case, Microfiber Pouch, Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Specs:
- Width: Medium | Lens Width: 48 mm | Nose: 21 mm | Temple: 145 mm | Weight: 18.71 grams (without packaging)
- Case Dimensions: 15″ x 13″ x 8″
- *All Collector's Edition products are final sale and non-refundable.
