Preview: Two Championship Fights Headline UFC 292

The UFC will return to Boston this weekend for a stacked pay-per-view card headlines by two championship bouts. Some of the best fighters in the world will once again step into the octagon to put on what is sure to be an explosive and unforgettable show.

One of the most popular rising stars in the sport will finally get the opportunity to capture UFC gold against a champion who has continually proven to be the best in the class. Plus, the dominant Strawweight champion will put her title one the line against a very game challenger and the UFC’s next big thing will take a step up in competition against a ranked opponent in the welterweight class.

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Here is Ian Garry’s resume since joining the UFC in 2021: five fights, five wins, three knockouts and the number 13 place in the welterweight rankings. The 25-year-old now has a professional record of 12-0 with seven knockouts, his most recent coming against Daniel Rodriguez in May. Garry is a wildly talented striker who can end any fight in a blink. Another impressive victory in this bout would surely vault him up the rankings and put him in line for a very big fight very soon.

That won’t be so easy though, as standing in his way is the 11th ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny. With a 28-10 record and seven knockouts, Magny has been around for a long time and has faced off with some of the UFC’s best, including Robbie Lawler, Geoff Neal and Carlos Condit. He’s a very well-rounded fighter who really needs to establish some momentum after losing two of his last four. Stopping a fast rising star like Garry would certainly accomplish that. I would expect Magny to look for some takedowns to avoid the dangerous striking of Garry here.

My pick: Garry via 2nd round knockout

Women’s Strawweight championship bout: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

Get ready for a slugfest in this co-main event. Lemos comes into her big championship opportunity with a 13-2 record and eight knockouts, including one in her most recent outing against Marina Rodriguez last November. Lemos is a destroyer, with finishes in five of her nine UFC fights. She’s also been very busy. After suffering a loss to Jessica Andrade in April of last year, she came back with two more wins to close out her 2022. Now, with a championship on the line, she is poised to make that next big step.

Of course, Lemos has to face off against perhaps the only woman who is a more powerful and dangerous striker than her. Zhang Weili sports a 23-3 record with 11 knockouts and eight submissions. He only losses have come in her very first pro fight and two title fights against Rose Namajunas in 2021. Since she dropped her title to Namajunas though, all Zhang has done is knockout UFC legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk and dominate former champion Carla Esparze en route to a submission victory and recapturing her crown. Lemos is a dangerous striker, but Zhang has dynamite in her hands and she can put any opponent away in a hurry.

My pick: Weili via 4th round knockout

Bantamweight championship bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Many UFC fans have been reluctant to buy into Aljamain Sterling as the bantamweight champion. I’ll admit, I am one of them, as is evidenced by the fact that I picked Sean O’Malley to be the champion by the end of 2023. However, all Sterling has done is impress again and again, turning away every challenger the UFC could throw at him. O’Malley does pose a very different challenge though and could be the one to take finally take the belt.

There’s no reason to think Sterling isn’t the best in the world at 135 lbs. He hasn’t lost since 2017, winning nine straight fights since then. His record stands at 23-3 with eight submission victories. He has turned away some of the best in the division, like Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw and most recently, Henry Cejudo, whom many consider to be one of the greatest fighters of all time. Sterling is a grappling expert who tends to dominate control and work his submission game. He can mix things up with some impressive striking as well, but I would be surprised to see him be content with this fight taking place on the feet.

And the reason for that would be the pinpoint accuracy of O’Malley’s striking game. Since losing to Marlon Vera in 2020, O’Malley has won four in a row (with one no contest), bringing his overall record to 16-1. After knocking out three straight opponents, O’Malley took a leap in competition, winning a split decision against Yan, a former champion. O’Malley has become a fan favorite, with his confident antics and nose for the knockout. However, he’s going to have to fight off some takedowns from the champion and keep this fight on the feet if he wants a shot at capturing UFC gold. If he can do that, this is going to be a very interesting main event.

My pick: O’Malley via 2nd round knockout

UFC 292 will be held Saturday, August 19 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $124.98 for UFC 292 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $79.99.