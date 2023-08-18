Disneyland Announces Opening Date For “Tiana’s Palace” Dining Location

The new dining location set for Disneyland Park, Tiana’s Palace, officially has an opening date, allowing fans to dine like they’re on the bayou early next month.

Disneyland Resort The Princess and the Frog. This reimagined quick-service style location will open Sept. 7, 2023.

This reimagined quick-service style location will open Sept. 7, 2023. From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior will include subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich past in New Orleans. The menu will feature new items honoring the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.

Tiana’s Palace is one of the ways Disneyland Resort is telling more Tiana stories in New Orleans Square, such as the Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop and the upcoming attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

There will be so many elegant yet subtle details throughout the restaurant that offer fun hints at Tiana’s rich past in New Orleans. Below the lit marquee that reads “Tiana’s Palace” hanging above a metallic gold balcony, is an emerald green wrought iron railing and awnings dyed in yellow and green, reminiscent of Tiana’s beautiful formal ball gown. You will be surrounded by the colors of Mardi Gras as you sit at yellow tabletops, on warm vanilla-colored chairs with green seats, in the shade of yellow and green umbrellas.

Disney Imagineers also took inspiration from the film for the interior of the restaurant, which includes a large mural of the bayou. You will also see other references to Tiana’s story – lilies represented on numerous signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. Keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

The design of Tiana’s Palace from the Disney Animation film The Princess and the Frog was actually inspired by the French Market Restaurant – the former restaurant in this space – in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park. In the film, Disney Animation artists added a wheelhouse and two smokestacks to give Tiana’s restaurant an iconic silhouette, so when the time came to bring Tiana’s Palace to life at Disneyland, Disney Imagineers made those same additions to create the real Tiana’s Palace, making this a full circle moment.

At Tiana's Palace, you can enjoy new menu items that represent Tiana's story and honor the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible. Not to mention the return of the Mint Julep bar.

Guests will also now be able to mobile order these new dishes on the Disneyland app when the location opens.

Tiana’s Palace opens in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park on September 7th.

