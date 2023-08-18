Save Up to 40% On Toys For Kids and Collectors at shopDisney

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney fans, this is your weekend to stock up on Disney costumes and your kids will love. Ah, heck, you’ll love them too! shopDisney is hosting a sale on toys, costumes and plush with discounts up to 40% off. For a limited time guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired toys and costumes will want to visit shopDisney this week for a bonus savings event.
  • Now through Sunday, August 20th guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials that are perfect for imaginative play and dress up, bedtime cuddles, or a group costume.
  • Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

40% Off Toys

Disney Princess Tumbler and Stationery Gift Set

Mirabel Madrigal Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Encanto

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume for Kids

Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Boba Fett Costume for Kids- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Marvel's Avengers Double-Sided Puzzle

30% Off Toys

Mickey Mouse Fishing Play Set

Miles Morales Light-Up Mask – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Ewok Bow and Arrow Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Lightyear Action Figure and XL-15 Vehicle Set

Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit

Space Mountain Model Kit

20% Off Toys

Sensory Science Activity Kit – National Geographic

Disney nuiMOs Stormtrooper Inspired Outfit – Star Wars

Winnie the Pooh Disney nuiMOs Plush

Dante Coloring Plush with Marker Set – Coco

Mickey Mouse Iced Cookie Latte Disney Munchlings Plush – Classic Couplings – Medium 16"

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!