Save Up to 40% On Toys For Kids and Collectors at shopDisney

Disney fans, this is your weekend to stock up on Disney costumes and your kids will love. Ah, heck, you’ll love them too! shopDisney is hosting a sale on toys, costumes and plush with discounts up to 40% off. For a limited time guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired toys and costumes will want to visit shopDisney this week for a bonus savings event.
- Now through Sunday, August 20th guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials that are perfect for imaginative play and dress up, bedtime cuddles, or a group costume.
- Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
40% Off Toys
Disney Princess Tumbler and Stationery Gift Set
Mirabel Madrigal Costume Accessory Set for Kids – Encanto
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume for Kids
Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Boba Fett Costume for Kids- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Marvel's Avengers Double-Sided Puzzle
30% Off Toys
Miles Morales Light-Up Mask – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ewok Bow and Arrow Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary
Lightyear Action Figure and XL-15 Vehicle Set
Sleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit
20% Off Toys
Sensory Science Activity Kit – National Geographic
Disney nuiMOs Stormtrooper Inspired Outfit – Star Wars
Winnie the Pooh Disney nuiMOs Plush
Dante Coloring Plush with Marker Set – Coco
Mickey Mouse Iced Cookie Latte Disney Munchlings Plush – Classic Couplings – Medium 16"
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!