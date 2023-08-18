Save Up to 60% Sitewide at BoxLunch During Summer Savings Event

Is your closet crying out, “give me something new!” and your cupboards begging for a colorful addition? Well then it might be time for a shopping spree and BoxLunch where you can find dozens of awesome products to promote your favorite fandoms. For a limited time, guests can take up to 60% off a sitewide on an exciting range of pop culture favorites from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

Say hello to the weekend and treat yourself to some new merchandise from BoxLunch. For a limited time guests can save big sitewide with amazing discounts up to 60% off.

Whether you’re looking for clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home, you’re sure to find something wonderful as part of this flash sale.

Best of all, there’s no code needed and you can enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax).

Need some inspiration? We love the Jack Skellington Portrait Mug, Hocus Pocus Loungefly, and Disney Princess Ramen bowl, but there’s still so much more to check out!

Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Celestial Portrait Mug

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Portrait Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Hocus Pocus Cupcake Blind Box Enamel Pin

Disney Alice in Wonderland Floral Alice Midi Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Hercules Floral Meg Allover Print Slip Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie Mouse Floral Allover Print Tank Dress – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel Avengers Logo Color Block Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney 100 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White Watercolor Portrait Tab Journal – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Princesses Portrait Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks

Good to Know:

Discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

