Disneyland Resort to Close Early Sunday Due to Hurricane Hilary

Disneyland Resort will close a bit early tomorrow (Sunday, August 20th) as they continue to monitor the approaching Hurricane Hilary.

Disneyland Resort officials have released a statement informing us that both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

The new closing hours for each are as follows: Disneyland Park – 10 pm Disney California Adventure – 9 pm Downtown Disney District – 11 pm

The full statement from Disneyland officials can be seen below: We are closely monitoring Hurricane Hilary and making adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Disneyland Resort theme parks will close early tomorrow, Sunday Aug. 20, with Disney California Adventure Park closing at 9 p.m. and Disneyland Park closing at 10 p.m. The Downtown Disney District will close at 11 p.m. Our resort hotels will remain open to serve our guests staying with us on property. You can find the latest information about park hours, entertainment offerings and other impacts at Disneyland.com. Please continue to check back on our website for any updates.

Both Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app appear to have already been updated to reflect the new closing times.

Be sure to check back for more updates on the operations of the Disneyland Resort as Hurricane Hilary approaches.