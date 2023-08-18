Photos / Videos: First-Ever Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Takes Over Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort kicked off the first-ever Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure today, with a slew of announcements, special entertainment, photo-ops and more. Let’s take a look around at all there was to experience.

Prior to the event itself taking place, we were treated to a dance party, some fun photo-ops and a slew of programming announcements from Disney Branded Television President, Ayo Davis.

Winnie the Pooh was here promoting the all-new series of shorts, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, which just launched today.

Doc McStuffins is also back in a new series of shorts, Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!

In-Park Festivities

As soon as guests entered Disney California Adventure, they were made aware of all the events taking place throughout the day.

Guests could participate in a find-and-search experience featuring Disney Junior-themed clues around Disney California Adventure.

While no merchandise was created specifically for this event, regular Disney Junior merchandise was front-and-center throughout Hollywood Land.

Little ones could partake in some crafts.

Disney Junior fans could keep cool with this fan distributed during the event.

Over at the Animation Academy, a variety of Disney Junior characters were available to draw throughout the day, including Nubs from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – which our reporter Mike tried his hand at.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party

One performance of the “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” show was held, which usually runs during the Food & Wine Festival. The show offers a lively, hands-on cupcake decorating course.

Check out our video of the show from the Food & Wine Festival earlier this year:

Disney Junior Live! Playdate

Taking place multiple times throughout the day on the Hollywood Backlot Stage was the “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” show. Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too joined some dancers for a dance party inspired by some of your favorite Disney Junior shows.

Watch the Full “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” Show:

Disney Junior Playdate Party Parade

As is often the case during these special events, all of your favorite Disney Junior friends hopped on board and made their way through the park in a small parade. The parade kicked off with the drummers from Disneyland’s former Soundsational Parade.

Riding on-board the main float were Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Doc McStuffins and Mira the Royal Detective.

Donald and Daisy followed in the Fire Engine.

A Horseless Carriage pulled true royalty, as Elenor of Avalor received her very own carriage.

More characters could be found in the finale, aboard the Omnibus, including Fancy Nancy, Goofy, Sofia the First and Vampirina.

Watch the Full Disney Junior Playdate Party Parade:

Photo-Ops

Lastly, we’ll check out a wide variety of photo-ops found throughout the park, most featuring the individual show’s logo below the event logo.

The Spidey and His Amazing Friends photo-op in Hollywood Land was updated to feature some new characters from an upcoming special, including the Thing and Ms. Marvel.

With the debut of Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, Pooh and Tigger were of course front and center for meet & greets.

The fun continues tomorrow and Sunday, as Disney Junior & Friends Playdate moves to Downtown Disney. There, guests will be able to pick-up some Disney Junior-themed treats at Marceline’s Confectionary and take their picture in front of a Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures photo wall.