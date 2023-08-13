Disney Junior Shares Trailer for “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” Shorts Series

Disney Junior has shared a playful new trailer for their upcoming new series of shorts Playdate with Winnie the Pooh.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others.

The new trailer for the shorts series features Tigger, Piglet, Kanga and of course Winnie the Pooh himself.

Watch the new trailer for the short series below: