Disney Junior Shares Trailer for “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” Shorts Series

Disney Junior has shared a playful new trailer for their upcoming new series of shorts Playdate with Winnie the Pooh.
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others.
- The new trailer for the shorts series features Tigger, Piglet, Kanga and of course Winnie the Pooh himself.
- Watch the new trailer for the short series below:
- Winnie the Pooh and his friends enjoy all of kinds Playdates at their Treehouse in the Hundred Acre Wood. From flying a kite with Piglet to playing games like “Hide-and-Go-Seek” with Kanga, there’s always something fun for Pooh to do with his pals.
- Tigger gets his bounces out and learns how to play the harmonica; Eeyore discovers he can make more colors by combining paints; and Rabbit helps Piglet see how exciting it is to try an avocado.
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh was originally announced back in June.
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh comes to Disney Junior on Friday, August 18th.
- A special “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” stage show at Disney California Adventure Park will delight young audiences in conjunction world-premiere of the new Disney Junior short-form series.
- The new stage show will come as part of a three-day event celebrating the magical, entertaining and music-filled stories of Disney Junior’s hit series.
- Learn more about the celebration here.