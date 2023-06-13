New Winnie The Pooh-Based Series Announced Alongside Original Titles From Disney Branded Television

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.

Titled “The Next 100,” the presentation centered on both Disney’s storied legacy in animation, as well as how the company is creating the next generation of hits. Hélène Etzi, country manager and general manager of media for The Walt Disney Company France, opened the presentation with Orion Ross, vice president of Animation for The Walt Disney Company EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, making several announcements.

Ross announced greenlights for the all-new preschool adventure series Magicampers, set to premiere globally on Disney+ and Disney Junior next year, the original comedy series The Sunnyridge 3, and the latest artwork for the upcoming EMEA originals The Doomies and Dragon Striker was unveiled. Davis announced the new Disney Channel series StuGo, as well as renewals for four popular series.

Here is a roundup of the series announced today. You can also find separate articles for Disney Junior’s Ariel, Magicampers, Steamboat Silly, Disney Junior’s Wonderful World of Songs, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Primos, and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.

StuGo

StuGo is an original animated series about six overambitious middle schoolers who are tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. Now they’re stuck for three months on a wild tropical island with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants ― less academia than they’d hoped for, but a lot more adventure.

The newly announced cast includes Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Charlyne Yi as Larry, Zach Reino as Chip, Deborah Baker Jr. as Sara, and Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah.

The Sunnyridge 3

In the original comedy-mystery series The Sunnyridge 3, a trio of lifelong best friends investigate strange goings-on in a uniquely bizarre shopping center on the fringes of suburban London. Rose, Jeru and Wayne practically grew up at the Sunnyridge Mall, but this summer, the weirdness has gone to a whole new level. With their imaginations running wild, they will chase down any conspiracy theory no matter where it leads. Could it be werewolves, hauntings or an ancient curse? Robots, aliens or renegade AI? The trio will discover that the truth is always stranger than fiction in this unpredictable genre-bending mashup created by British team Stevie Gee and Essy May. Multiple award-winning U.K. animation studio Blink Industries (Dead End: Paranormal Park, Love, Death & Robots) produces, in association with multiple award-winning global entertainment company Boat Rocker (Dino Ranch, Love Monster)

The Doomies

When best friends Bobby and Romy mistakenly open a gateway to another world, they turn their sleepy coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom. Roped into an epic supernatural mystery, they will cross paths with the so-called “Chosen One” and do battle with both literal and inner monsters. The Doomies is a spooky comedy that combines thrills, chills and surprises with character-driven comedy from an odd couple of ordinary teens engulfed by extraordinary circumstances. Its fast-paced humor and high-stakes action take place in a quirky French town in the heart of Brittany, imagined with moody flair and graphic style.

Dragon Striker

When the world’s most popular sport combines with magic, awesomeness escalates quicker than a dragon-powered strike! In this action-packed adventure full of comedy and high-stakes sports drama, elite players have magical signature moves they can use on the pitch. Twelve-year-old Key is a farm-boy fanboy who can only dream of entering the famous school where the greatest players train before joining the big leagues — until he discovers he has his own ultra-powerful spell and may even be the legendary “Dragon Striker.” Key joins a team of hapless underdogs who band together to take on the school champions, all the while fighting to prevent an ancient evil from resurfacing.

Playdate With Winnie The Pooh

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others. Playdate with Winnie the Pooh is set to debut this summer in the U.S. and will then roll out globally.