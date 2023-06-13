Disney Branded Television Announces Additional Seasons For Favorite Series

Earlier today, Disney Branded Television announced several additional seasons of favorite series found on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.

As part of the presentation, several renewals for favorite animated series were revealed, from Disney Junior to Disney+.

More episodes of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life are on their way to Disney+, where we will continue to follow our much-loved chipmunk underdogs in a nonverbal, classic-style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in a big city park. Combining the traditions of slapstick cartoons with contemporary, comedic character-driven narratives, season two introduces huge new adventures for the two tiny troublemakers. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are joined in their perpetual pursuit of acorns by Donald, Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies, great and small.

The first full-length Marvel Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a fourth season

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney's Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First), Firebuds

The Emmy and NAACP Award-winning The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

And finally, fans of the new series Kiff have been waiting on pins and needles for today’s news, promising that a second season of the show will happen. From South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, Kiff follows an optimistic squirrel, Kiff, and her chill bunny bestie, Barry, as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.