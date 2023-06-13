Disney Branded Television Announces Additional Seasons For Favorite Series

Earlier today, Disney Branded Television announced several additional seasons of favorite series found on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.
- Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new projects, debut sneak-peeks, and highlight the expansion of current hit series that are poised to usher in the next century of Disney storytelling.
- As part of the presentation, several renewals for favorite animated series were revealed, from Disney Junior to Disney+.
- More episodes of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life are on their way to Disney+, where we will continue to follow our much-loved chipmunk underdogs in a nonverbal, classic-style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in a big city park. Combining the traditions of slapstick cartoons with contemporary, comedic character-driven narratives, season two introduces huge new adventures for the two tiny troublemakers. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are joined in their perpetual pursuit of acorns by Donald, Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies, great and small.
- The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends has been renewed for a fourth season, allowing the younger viewers to continue the superhero fan as they follow the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Season four of the hit series will once again introduce even more new heroes and baddies for the Spidey team to interact with and be part of their adventures.
- From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First), Firebuds will be back for a third season, entertaining Disney Junior viewers with the popular music-filled series where we follow a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, and their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero. Season three of the series will feature a water rescue theme.
- The Emmy and NAACP Award-winning The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder revival will have a third season, continuing the adventures and misadventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael, along with a couple of new faces, Maya and KG. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it.
- And finally, fans of the new series Kiff have been waiting on pins and needles for today’s news, promising that a second season of the show will happen. From South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, Kiff follows an optimistic squirrel, Kiff, and her chill bunny bestie, Barry, as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together. Inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town, each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.
