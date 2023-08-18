Disney Junior Announces New Series, Specials and Cast Additions at Disney Junior & Friends Playdate Event

The Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event is taking place today at Disney California Adventure, and at the event, Ayo Davis (president of Disney Branded Television) made a number of announcements about upcoming Disney Junior programming – including a new iteration of flagship series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, set to debut in 2025, and the stop-motion Halloween special Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, premiering October 1st, 2023.

New Projects

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title)

In the next iteration of Disney Junior’s Emmy Award-winning global hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title), Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises. The new series will see the clubhouse expanding with a brand-new area just for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes.

Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the world, the series combines the rich heritage of Disney’s beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals. The series originally premiered in 2006 and became a pop culture phenomenon that is still breaking records today with over 4 billion views on Disney Junior’s YouTube Channel, including for the iconic “Hot Dog Dance” video.

New episodes coming 2025 on Disney Junior and Disney+ .

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats:

In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black ( The Lion Guard ).

). Premieres Sunday, October 1st, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel

Special Holiday Episodes

SuperKitties:

One of the hottest new series for preschoolers, SuperKitties follows the action-packed adventures of four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place. In the Halloween episode titled “Howloween Cat,” the pets’ Howloween treats go missing all over Kittydale, so the SuperKitties must track down the thief.

A full-length Halloween episode premieres Monday, September 25th, on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT; shortly thereafter on Disney+.

Pupstruction:

Pupstruction premiered in June 2023 and follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team — a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies. It centers on Phinny, an innovative young corgi who might be the smallest pup on the crew but proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas.

In the Halloween episode titled "Happy Howl-o-ween/The House of Howls," Bobby Boots (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) thinks he wasn't invited to Pupstruction's Howl-O-Ween party, and Tank doesn't think he's brave enough to help build a haunted house.

A spooky Halloween episode premieres Wednesday, September 27th, on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT; streaming same day on Disney+.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends:

In a new “Web-Spinners” storyline introduced into the series this summer, Spidey, with the help of Iron Man (voiced by John Stamos), creates new hi-tech suits and gear that lets the Spidey Team stop baddies and help people —not just in their friendly neighborhood, but now all over the world.

The storyline will continue into season three, debuting next year, and brings into the fold new characters joining the ranks of other well-known Marvel Super Heroes and villains who have appeared in the series, including The Thing (voiced by Andy Milder), Ms. Marvel

In the episode titled “An UnBEElievable Rosh Hashanah,” Gobby steals all of the bees, so Team Spidey and The Thing must get them back and save Rosh Hashanah.

A Rosh Hashanah-themed episode featuring The Thing – aka Ben Grimm – premieres Friday, September 15th, on Disney Channel at 8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT and Disney Junior at 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT; streaming shortly thereafter on Disney+.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse:

The whimsical animated series Mickey Mouse Funhouse introduces preschoolers’ first pal, Mickey Mouse, and his friends — Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto — to Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse, who takes the Sensational Six on adventures of all types to unique worlds that inspire the imagination.

In the Halloween-themed episode titled "The Curious Case of the Kooky Scientist," premiering September 26th, Mickey and the gang are off to Halloweenville to see kooky scientist Von Drake's newest invention.

Then, in the episode premiering October 6th titled “Stink, Stank, Stunk! /Día de los Muertos,” Mickey and the gang discover the Grand Pumpkin and must return it to Halloweenville before it rots away, and Donald’s pal Panchito invites the gang to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Mexico City.

A Halloween-themed episode premieres Wednesday, September 26th, on Disney Junior at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT; a Dia de los Muertos-themed episode premieres Friday, October 6th, on Disney Channel at 10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT and Disney Junior at 12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT; both episodes streaming shortly thereafter on Disney+.

Casting News

Disney Junior’s Ariel:

Mykal-Michelle Harris ( Raven’s Home ) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel in Disney Junior’s Ariel , an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid .

Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs ( Rent ) and Amber Riley ( Glee ) will voice King Triton and Ursula in the series, which follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond.

) and Amber Riley ( ) will voice King Triton and Ursula in the series, which follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. In addition to Harris, Diggs and Riley, the series stars Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (The Christmas Chronicles) and Cruz Flateau (SuperKitties) as Ariel’s friends Lucia and Fernie, respectively, and Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals) as Flounder.

RoboGobo:

A plethora of noteworthy stars — including Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill and Dulé Hill — have been cast in recurring guest star roles for Disney Junior’s next new series RoboGobo .

. They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including Ja’Siah Young (Raising Dion), Brayden Morgan (Slumberkins), Azuri Hardy Jones (My Adventures with Superman), Gracen Newton (Puppy Dog Pals), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas and Ferb), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly and Wingo. After being given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, the pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process.

Premiere Dates/Months

Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!

In this brand new short-form series inspired by Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins , Doc welcomes Bella Bunnynose (voiced by Kate Micucci), an adorable plush bunny who dreams of being a toy doctor just like Doc. Bella joins the toys in the clinic and learns from Doc as her intern.

The series' lead voice cast, including Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Doc), Lara Jill Miller (as Lambie), Robbie Rist (as Stuffy), Jess Harnell (as Chilly) and Loretta Devine (as Hallie), will reprise their roles in the shorts.

Premieres Wednesday, September 6th, on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9:25 a.m. EDT/PDT; streaming same day on Disney+.

Firebuds:

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Gerber (Disney’s Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First ), Firebuds follows a group of friends, all children of first responders, who embark on adventures to help their community and learn what it truly means to be a hero. Building off the success of the series’ debut, season two features a forest rescue theme and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in the great outdoors. Throughout the new season, the Firebuds embark on daring forest rescues while continuing to help their neighbors in Gearbox Grove.

Season two premieres in November on Disney Junior and Disney+.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace , during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

A new batch of episodes, including a Life Day holiday episode, will debut on Disney Junior and Disney+ on Wednesday, November 8th.

The Life Day episode will follow Master Yoda, Master Zia and Jedi younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs as they take a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day and learn more about the Wookiee’s holiday traditions.

New episodes premiere November 8th on Disney Junior and Disney+, with more new episodes coming 2024.

Stay tuned for more of our coverage from the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure throughout the day.

