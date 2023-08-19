Coaster Campout Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm on September 16th & 17th

Knott’s Berry Farm is about to offer a unique camping experience, as the annual Coaster Campout returns this September.
What’s Happening:
- The Coaster Campout is your opportunity to camp for one night at Knott’s Berry Farm!
- The event takes place on September 16th and 17th.
- The Coaster Campout package includes parking, two-day admission for each camper to enjoy both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark on September 16th and September 17th, a camp spot for your tent, and a continental breakfast.
- Each campsite can accommodate up to 4 people.
- Tickets for this event are available online only. Each campsite package is $290, with proceeds going to support a local charity. Changes cannot be made after purchase, so please organize your group before purchasing your campsite. Campsites can accommodate a tent up to 10’ x 10’ in size—campout in the California Park Pavilion Event Center.
- Space is limited. Each purchase comes with a two-day admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark on September 16th and September 17th for a party of 4, continental breakfast provided on September 17th, and parking for one vehicle on September 16th and 17th.
- The California Park Pavilion Event Center is located across Knott’s Berry Farm near the East Parking Lot.
- Participants must abide by the Knott’s Berry Farm Code of Conduct, including the Chaperone Policy in effect.